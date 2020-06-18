Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool internet access tennis court

MISSION VALLEY - Mission Plaza 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo. AVAILABLE NOW. - FEATURES: 6029 Rancho Mission Road #201, San Diego CA 92108. Rental amount is $1,750. Available 01/13/2020. Located in a nice quiet complex called Mission Plaza in the heart of Mission Valley across from the San Diego Mission de Alcala. This upper unit features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 834 square feet, close to parking. Tile in entry, kitchen and dining room. Lots of cabinets, closets and storage space. Large balcony with access from living room and master bedroom. Comes with 1 carport and open parking for an additional vehicle.



Mission Plaza features 3 pools, spas, recreation room, fitness center, tennis courts, laundry rooms.



APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator.



HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet. Owner pays for the following utilities: Water , Sewer, Trash.



PET POLICY: No pets allowed.



LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.



APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.



TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.



DIRECTIONS: 8 West, exit Mission Gorge/Fairmount, at light go straight on Camino del Rio North, R/O Ward, R/O San Diego Mission Road, right into complex Mission Plaza. Building 6 on right.



