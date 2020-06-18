All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6029 Rancho Mission Road #201
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:26 PM

6029 Rancho Mission Road #201

6029 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

6029 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
MISSION VALLEY - Mission Plaza 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo. AVAILABLE NOW. - FEATURES: 6029 Rancho Mission Road #201, San Diego CA 92108. Rental amount is $1,750. Available 01/13/2020. Located in a nice quiet complex called Mission Plaza in the heart of Mission Valley across from the San Diego Mission de Alcala. This upper unit features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 834 square feet, close to parking. Tile in entry, kitchen and dining room. Lots of cabinets, closets and storage space. Large balcony with access from living room and master bedroom. Comes with 1 carport and open parking for an additional vehicle.

Mission Plaza features 3 pools, spas, recreation room, fitness center, tennis courts, laundry rooms.

APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator.

HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet. Owner pays for the following utilities: Water , Sewer, Trash.

PET POLICY: No pets allowed.

LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

DIRECTIONS: 8 West, exit Mission Gorge/Fairmount, at light go straight on Camino del Rio North, R/O Ward, R/O San Diego Mission Road, right into complex Mission Plaza. Building 6 on right.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2141890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6029 Rancho Mission Road #201 have any available units?
6029 Rancho Mission Road #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6029 Rancho Mission Road #201 have?
Some of 6029 Rancho Mission Road #201's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6029 Rancho Mission Road #201 currently offering any rent specials?
6029 Rancho Mission Road #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6029 Rancho Mission Road #201 pet-friendly?
No, 6029 Rancho Mission Road #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6029 Rancho Mission Road #201 offer parking?
Yes, 6029 Rancho Mission Road #201 offers parking.
Does 6029 Rancho Mission Road #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6029 Rancho Mission Road #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6029 Rancho Mission Road #201 have a pool?
Yes, 6029 Rancho Mission Road #201 has a pool.
Does 6029 Rancho Mission Road #201 have accessible units?
No, 6029 Rancho Mission Road #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 6029 Rancho Mission Road #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6029 Rancho Mission Road #201 has units with dishwashers.
