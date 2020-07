Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

SELECTIVE PRIVATE SHOWINGS SATURDAY 3/28 1 pm - 2 pm. Call/text 619-840-6683. Fantastic family home in the heart of Clairemont! Beautiful 3 bedroom with an options 4th, 2 bath home with tons of natural light and open kitchen, living room, dining room. Amazing private pool in the back yard makes for great entertaining space. Home is equipped with solar to reduce energy bills. Available unfurnished at $3,395 or furnished for $3,475.