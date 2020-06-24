All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

5831 Scripps

5831 Scripps Street · No Longer Available
Location

5831 Scripps Street, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
5831 Scripps Available 06/26/20 Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car Garage Home in Fantastic UTC/ La Jolla Area - Just remodeled completely throughout to include brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, tiled back splash and eat-at kitchen island. Dramatic vaulted, wood beamed ceilings throughout. Living room has charming brick fireplace and entrance to large landscaped backyard. Family room/Den also with sliding glass doors leading to backyard. 3 spacious bedrooms. Master has his and hers closet and attached bath with walk in shower. Second bathroom features a tub. Attached 2 car garage with washer/ dryer and plenty of room for both cars & storage. Charming backyard with pergola, built in BBQ, planting station, lush landscaped planters and charming sitting areas. Located in amazing UTC area of La Jolla minutes from the brand new UTC mall, shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access. Pets considered on a case by case basis and require additional deposit.

(RLNE4764104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5831 Scripps have any available units?
5831 Scripps doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5831 Scripps have?
Some of 5831 Scripps's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5831 Scripps currently offering any rent specials?
5831 Scripps is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5831 Scripps pet-friendly?
Yes, 5831 Scripps is pet friendly.
Does 5831 Scripps offer parking?
Yes, 5831 Scripps offers parking.
Does 5831 Scripps have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5831 Scripps offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5831 Scripps have a pool?
No, 5831 Scripps does not have a pool.
Does 5831 Scripps have accessible units?
No, 5831 Scripps does not have accessible units.
Does 5831 Scripps have units with dishwashers?
No, 5831 Scripps does not have units with dishwashers.
