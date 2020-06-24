Amenities

5831 Scripps Available 06/26/20 Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car Garage Home in Fantastic UTC/ La Jolla Area - Just remodeled completely throughout to include brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, tiled back splash and eat-at kitchen island. Dramatic vaulted, wood beamed ceilings throughout. Living room has charming brick fireplace and entrance to large landscaped backyard. Family room/Den also with sliding glass doors leading to backyard. 3 spacious bedrooms. Master has his and hers closet and attached bath with walk in shower. Second bathroom features a tub. Attached 2 car garage with washer/ dryer and plenty of room for both cars & storage. Charming backyard with pergola, built in BBQ, planting station, lush landscaped planters and charming sitting areas. Located in amazing UTC area of La Jolla minutes from the brand new UTC mall, shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access. Pets considered on a case by case basis and require additional deposit.



