5765 Lauretta St

Amenities
Large 3 bd Townhome! Available for Move in TODAY! - Property Id: 115717
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home is available for immediate move in! Apply today for $200 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!
-Parking Included
-Granite Counter Tops
-Custom Cabinetry
-Faux Wood Flooring
-Easy Freeway Access
-Professionally Managed
-Online Payments
-Online Maintenance Requests
This property is located in central San Diego & 10 minutes from downtown, 15 from beaches and just minutes from shopping at Mission & Fashion Valley!
For more information or to view your new home, call us at: 858-565-6400 Ext. 2
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115717
Property Id 115717
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4843445)