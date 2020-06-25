5765 Lauretta St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking online portal

Large 3 bd Townhome! Available for Move in TODAY! - Property Id: 115717



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home is available for immediate move in! Apply today for $200 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



-Parking Included

-Granite Counter Tops

-Custom Cabinetry

-Faux Wood Flooring

-Easy Freeway Access

-Professionally Managed

-Online Payments

-Online Maintenance Requests



This property is located in central San Diego & 10 minutes from downtown, 15 from beaches and just minutes from shopping at Mission & Fashion Valley!



For more information or to view your new home, call us at: 858-565-6400 Ext. 2

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115717

No Pets Allowed



