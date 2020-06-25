All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5765 Lauretta St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5765 Lauretta St
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

5765 Lauretta St

5765 Lauretta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Morena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5765 Lauretta Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
online portal
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
online portal
Large 3 bd Townhome! Available for Move in TODAY! - Property Id: 115717

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home is available for immediate move in! Apply today for $200 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

-Parking Included
-Granite Counter Tops
-Custom Cabinetry
-Faux Wood Flooring
-Easy Freeway Access
-Professionally Managed
-Online Payments
-Online Maintenance Requests

This property is located in central San Diego & 10 minutes from downtown, 15 from beaches and just minutes from shopping at Mission & Fashion Valley!

For more information or to view your new home, call us at: 858-565-6400 Ext. 2
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115717
Property Id 115717

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4843445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5765 Lauretta St have any available units?
5765 Lauretta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5765 Lauretta St have?
Some of 5765 Lauretta St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5765 Lauretta St currently offering any rent specials?
5765 Lauretta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5765 Lauretta St pet-friendly?
No, 5765 Lauretta St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5765 Lauretta St offer parking?
Yes, 5765 Lauretta St offers parking.
Does 5765 Lauretta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5765 Lauretta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5765 Lauretta St have a pool?
No, 5765 Lauretta St does not have a pool.
Does 5765 Lauretta St have accessible units?
No, 5765 Lauretta St does not have accessible units.
Does 5765 Lauretta St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5765 Lauretta St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University