Amenities
5760 Riley St. #2 Available 06/21/19 ***2 bed 1.5 bath, Pet Friendly, W/D in unit, Carport, USD*** - Please call Matt (619-432-2911) to set up a time to view your new home!
2 bedroom
1 1/2 bath
off street parking - carport (1 spot)
pet friendly (cat additional $150 deposit, dog additional $150 deposit plus $35/month)
wood floor in living room
carpet on stairs & in bedrooms
stainless steel appliances
washer and dryer in unit
granite counter tops
cherry cabinets
close proximity to USD, Morena/Linda Vista trolley station, Fashion Valley Mall, Riverwalk Golf Course, the 8 & 5 freeways, and many local food and beverage options!
(RLNE3824580)