5760 Riley St. #2

5760 Riley Street · No Longer Available
Location

5760 Riley Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5760 Riley St. #2 Available 06/21/19 ***2 bed 1.5 bath, Pet Friendly, W/D in unit, Carport, USD*** - Please call Matt (619-432-2911) to set up a time to view your new home!

2 bedroom
1 1/2 bath
off street parking - carport (1 spot)
pet friendly (cat additional $150 deposit, dog additional $150 deposit plus $35/month)
wood floor in living room
carpet on stairs & in bedrooms
stainless steel appliances
washer and dryer in unit
granite counter tops
cherry cabinets
close proximity to USD, Morena/Linda Vista trolley station, Fashion Valley Mall, Riverwalk Golf Course, the 8 & 5 freeways, and many local food and beverage options!

(RLNE3824580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5760 Riley St. #2 have any available units?
5760 Riley St. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5760 Riley St. #2 have?
Some of 5760 Riley St. #2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5760 Riley St. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
5760 Riley St. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5760 Riley St. #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5760 Riley St. #2 is pet friendly.
Does 5760 Riley St. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 5760 Riley St. #2 offers parking.
Does 5760 Riley St. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5760 Riley St. #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5760 Riley St. #2 have a pool?
No, 5760 Riley St. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 5760 Riley St. #2 have accessible units?
No, 5760 Riley St. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5760 Riley St. #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5760 Riley St. #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
