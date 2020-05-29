Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5760 Riley St. #2 Available 06/21/19 ***2 bed 1.5 bath, Pet Friendly, W/D in unit, Carport, USD*** - Please call Matt (619-432-2911) to set up a time to view your new home!



2 bedroom

1 1/2 bath

off street parking - carport (1 spot)

pet friendly (cat additional $150 deposit, dog additional $150 deposit plus $35/month)

wood floor in living room

carpet on stairs & in bedrooms

stainless steel appliances

washer and dryer in unit

granite counter tops

cherry cabinets

close proximity to USD, Morena/Linda Vista trolley station, Fashion Valley Mall, Riverwalk Golf Course, the 8 & 5 freeways, and many local food and beverage options!



(RLNE3824580)