5757 Erlanger Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool playground tennis court clubhouse

CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF “PENNANT VILLAGE” THIS SPACIOUS TOWNHOME FEATURES THREE BEDROOMS AND ONE AND ONE HALF BATHROOMS. ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS WITH SOME VIEWS OF SURROUNDING GREENBELTS AND SOME CANYON VIEW.

THE OPEN “ENCLOSED PATIO” IS IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING AND RELAXING. ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE AND SOME STORAGE SPACE IS AVAILABLE.

COMMUNITY POOL, CHILDREN'S POOL, CLUBHOUSE IS INCLUDED. AS WELL AS TENNIS COURTS, AND PLAY GROUND.

LOCATED NEARBY IS: UTC SHOPPING MALL, PARKS, RESTAURANTS AND ENTERTAINMENT. ALSO UCSD CAMPUS, LOCAL SCHOOLS AND FREEWAYS.