This is an A+ Location for SDSU Campus proximity! Well-maintained 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath single-story with over 1700 square feet, beautiful hardwood floors, NO CARPET. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, new windows, and offers a great floor plan for roommates with 2BR/1BA on each side. Large fenced backyard with patio & alley access. 6400 square foot lot! 2 car garage. House includes all appliances, Fridge, Washer/Dryer & Microwave