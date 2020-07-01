All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 28 2020

5728 El Cabo Ct

5728 El Cabo Court · No Longer Available
Location

5728 El Cabo Court, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
5728 El Cabo Ct Available 02/20/20 Luxury Home With Many Recent Upgrades - Spacious 4bdrm/2.5ba home on quiet cul-de-sac in Tierrasanta. Large backyard with covered patio (patio furniture included), fire pit and a variety of fruit trees. Open kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Formal living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Large family room with french doors that lead to backyard. Master bedroom suite with private bath. Mud room on first floor with front load washer & dryer. Brand new wood floors throughout entire home. Close to freeways, shopping and schools. Landscaping services included in rent

**PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4131035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5728 El Cabo Ct have any available units?
5728 El Cabo Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5728 El Cabo Ct have?
Some of 5728 El Cabo Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5728 El Cabo Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5728 El Cabo Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5728 El Cabo Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5728 El Cabo Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5728 El Cabo Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5728 El Cabo Ct offers parking.
Does 5728 El Cabo Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5728 El Cabo Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5728 El Cabo Ct have a pool?
No, 5728 El Cabo Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5728 El Cabo Ct have accessible units?
No, 5728 El Cabo Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5728 El Cabo Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5728 El Cabo Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

