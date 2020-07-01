Amenities

5728 El Cabo Ct Available 02/20/20 Luxury Home With Many Recent Upgrades - Spacious 4bdrm/2.5ba home on quiet cul-de-sac in Tierrasanta. Large backyard with covered patio (patio furniture included), fire pit and a variety of fruit trees. Open kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Formal living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Large family room with french doors that lead to backyard. Master bedroom suite with private bath. Mud room on first floor with front load washer & dryer. Brand new wood floors throughout entire home. Close to freeways, shopping and schools. Landscaping services included in rent



**PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS



No Pets Allowed



