5719 Red River Dr.

Amenities
Allied Gardens: Beautiful 5bd/3ba House with Huge Backyard and Canyon Views (Virtual Tour Available!) - Take a walk through this beautiful home with our virtual tour! https://geocv.com/v3ukOWgAMQaFzCyrYVP5_g
This home features:
- New carpets and paint throughout
- Open kitchen with garden window, plenty of counter and cabinet space,
refrigerator, dishwasher, and new range
- Dining area with option for counter seating
- Spacious master bedroom
- Bonus loft and remodeled bathroom upstairs
- Huge enclosed backyard with sweeping canyon views and beautiful landscaping
- Large 2-car attached garage with built-in shelving and work station
- Washer/Dryer unit in garage
Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water/sewer
Owner responsible for landscaping. City provides trash services.
Sorry, pets are not permitted at this property.
Terms: Lease
Application Fee $30 per adult
Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify.
Call/Text Dustyn to View: (760) 994-6430
This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010
(RLNE4922151)