Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

5719 Red River Dr.

5719 Red River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5719 Red River Drive, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Allied Gardens: Beautiful 5bd/3ba House with Huge Backyard and Canyon Views (Virtual Tour Available!) - Take a walk through this beautiful home with our virtual tour! https://geocv.com/v3ukOWgAMQaFzCyrYVP5_g

This home features:
- New carpets and paint throughout
- Open kitchen with garden window, plenty of counter and cabinet space,
refrigerator, dishwasher, and new range
- Dining area with option for counter seating
- Spacious master bedroom
- Bonus loft and remodeled bathroom upstairs
- Huge enclosed backyard with sweeping canyon views and beautiful landscaping
- Large 2-car attached garage with built-in shelving and work station
- Washer/Dryer unit in garage

Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water/sewer
Owner responsible for landscaping. City provides trash services.

Sorry, pets are not permitted at this property.

Terms: Lease

Application Fee $30 per adult

Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify.

Call/Text Dustyn to View: (760) 994-6430

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4922151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5719 Red River Dr. have any available units?
5719 Red River Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5719 Red River Dr. have?
Some of 5719 Red River Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5719 Red River Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5719 Red River Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5719 Red River Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5719 Red River Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5719 Red River Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5719 Red River Dr. offers parking.
Does 5719 Red River Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5719 Red River Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5719 Red River Dr. have a pool?
No, 5719 Red River Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5719 Red River Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5719 Red River Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5719 Red River Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5719 Red River Dr. has units with dishwashers.
