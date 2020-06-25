5719 Red River Dr.

Amenities

Allied Gardens: Beautiful 5bd/3ba House with Huge Backyard and Canyon Views (Virtual Tour Available!) - Take a walk through this beautiful home with our virtual tour! https://geocv.com/v3ukOWgAMQaFzCyrYVP5_g



This home features:

- New carpets and paint throughout

- Open kitchen with garden window, plenty of counter and cabinet space,

refrigerator, dishwasher, and new range

- Dining area with option for counter seating

- Spacious master bedroom

- Bonus loft and remodeled bathroom upstairs

- Huge enclosed backyard with sweeping canyon views and beautiful landscaping

- Large 2-car attached garage with built-in shelving and work station

- Washer/Dryer unit in garage



Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water/sewer

Owner responsible for landscaping. City provides trash services.



Sorry, pets are not permitted at this property.



Terms: Lease



Application Fee $30 per adult



Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify.



Call/Text Dustyn to View: (760) 994-6430



This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management

CA DRE License #01992010



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4922151)