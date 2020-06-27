5714 Roswell St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Newly remodeled studio plenty of privacy. - Property Id: 139929



Beautiful remodeled private entry studio with wooding flooring. Newly painted with recessed lighting, new bathroom vanity, and bath fixtures. Toilet has own enclosed area. The kitchenette has new cabinets, flooring, induction cooktop, and granite counter and new refrigerator. Double pane windows keep AC in and heat out. Central AC and heat. Very spacious walk in closet. Very quiet location. Have enclosed parking for two vehicles with electric. Lemon Grove area, plenty of shopping. Easy access to 94 and 805 just minutes from downtown.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139929p

Property Id 139929



(RLNE5042914)