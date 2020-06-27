All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

5714 Roswell St

5714 Roswell Street · No Longer Available
Location

5714 Roswell Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Emerald Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Newly remodeled studio plenty of privacy. - Property Id: 139929

Beautiful remodeled private entry studio with wooding flooring. Newly painted with recessed lighting, new bathroom vanity, and bath fixtures. Toilet has own enclosed area. The kitchenette has new cabinets, flooring, induction cooktop, and granite counter and new refrigerator. Double pane windows keep AC in and heat out. Central AC and heat. Very spacious walk in closet. Very quiet location. Have enclosed parking for two vehicles with electric. Lemon Grove area, plenty of shopping. Easy access to 94 and 805 just minutes from downtown.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139929p
Property Id 139929

(RLNE5042914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5714 Roswell St have any available units?
5714 Roswell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5714 Roswell St have?
Some of 5714 Roswell St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5714 Roswell St currently offering any rent specials?
5714 Roswell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5714 Roswell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5714 Roswell St is pet friendly.
Does 5714 Roswell St offer parking?
Yes, 5714 Roswell St offers parking.
Does 5714 Roswell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5714 Roswell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5714 Roswell St have a pool?
No, 5714 Roswell St does not have a pool.
Does 5714 Roswell St have accessible units?
No, 5714 Roswell St does not have accessible units.
Does 5714 Roswell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5714 Roswell St does not have units with dishwashers.
