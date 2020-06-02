All apartments in San Diego
Location

5672 Caminito Roberto, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
5672 Caminito Roberto ~ Conveniently Located Condo in Clairemont - This is a two-story, 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo in Clairemont. This condo features one carport parking space, and one off street parking space, a large patio off the living room, new carpets, new paint, new hood range and new dishwasher. Pets are not allowed at this condo, tenant pays all utilities except water & trash.

Please drive by the condo and confirm you wish to schedule a viewing, please call us at 760-945-8107.

Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4766528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5672 Caminito Roberto have any available units?
5672 Caminito Roberto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5672 Caminito Roberto have?
Some of 5672 Caminito Roberto's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5672 Caminito Roberto currently offering any rent specials?
5672 Caminito Roberto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5672 Caminito Roberto pet-friendly?
Yes, 5672 Caminito Roberto is pet friendly.
Does 5672 Caminito Roberto offer parking?
Yes, 5672 Caminito Roberto offers parking.
Does 5672 Caminito Roberto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5672 Caminito Roberto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5672 Caminito Roberto have a pool?
No, 5672 Caminito Roberto does not have a pool.
Does 5672 Caminito Roberto have accessible units?
No, 5672 Caminito Roberto does not have accessible units.
Does 5672 Caminito Roberto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5672 Caminito Roberto has units with dishwashers.
