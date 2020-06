Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great Mary Lane Dr. house located 1 block from SDSU On the Alley with tons of off-street parking. Large rooms, hardwood floors, washer, dryer, and all appliances are included. This is the best deal on Mary Lane, and wont last long. Call Keith today for a private showing, 760-413-1606. Available now for a 1-year lease. Email REOKeith@gmail.com