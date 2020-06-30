562 S Radio Dr

Amenities
Great for entertaining 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Valencia Park. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, SOLAR, and sunroom. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $2,800/month rent. $5,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.