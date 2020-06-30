All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 9 2020 at 7:10 AM

562 S Radio Dr

562 South Radio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

562 South Radio Drive, San Diego, CA 92114
Valencia Park

Amenities

Great for entertaining 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Valencia Park. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, SOLAR, and sunroom. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $2,800/month rent. $5,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 562 S Radio Dr have any available units?
562 S Radio Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 562 S Radio Dr have?
Some of 562 S Radio Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 562 S Radio Dr currently offering any rent specials?
562 S Radio Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 562 S Radio Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 562 S Radio Dr is pet friendly.
Does 562 S Radio Dr offer parking?
Yes, 562 S Radio Dr offers parking.
Does 562 S Radio Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 562 S Radio Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 562 S Radio Dr have a pool?
No, 562 S Radio Dr does not have a pool.
Does 562 S Radio Dr have accessible units?
No, 562 S Radio Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 562 S Radio Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 562 S Radio Dr has units with dishwashers.

