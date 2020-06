Amenities

3 bedroom 1 bath condo walking distance to USD campus - This 3 bedroom 1 bath condo is an upstairs unit. Walking distance to USD campus and surrounding businesses. New paint throughout, new carpet and vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Bathroom has been remodeled with tile shower. Unit gets alot of sunlight and nice breeze. 1 designated parking space. Coin operated laundry room. Pets negotiable with owners approval.



(RLNE2584758)