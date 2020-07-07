All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5575 Michael Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5575 Michael Street
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

5575 Michael Street

5575 Michael Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5575 Michael Street, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5575 Michael Street Available 11/12/19 Charming 2B+Den/1BA House w/ Attached Garage & Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Charming 2B+Den/1BA available for lease in the Redwood Village neighborhood in Central San Diego. This home features 1134 SF of living space and boasts:
- Attached 1 car garage
- Room to park additional vehicle in front of garage on driveway
- Washer/dryer provided as-is
- Front entry opens to spacious living room, which brings in great natural light
- Living room also features NEW carpet flooring and built-in wall unit A/C
- Living room opens to large kitchen
- Kitchen features: stove/oven, refrigerator & dishwasher
- Kitchen also features newly installed counter top & has small eat-in area
- Spacious den located just off hallway w/ closet located outside of bedroom
- Large master bedroom features: backyard access, cozy fireplace, garage access, & exposed wooden beams
- Light & bright second bedroom features ceiling fan
- Bathroom features new laminate flooring and new bathroom vanity
- Spacious fully fenced backyard features: covered patio & fruit tree

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- NO SMOKING
- DEPOSIT: $1850
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided as-is
- A/C: Yes, wall A/C unit provided as-is
- PET RESTRICTIONS: One small pet under 25lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEdqMgvQ2Bc
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Redwood Village
- FLOORING: NEW carpet
- PARKING: Attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1951

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: WASHER/DRYER and wall A/C unit
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5248211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5575 Michael Street have any available units?
5575 Michael Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5575 Michael Street have?
Some of 5575 Michael Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5575 Michael Street currently offering any rent specials?
5575 Michael Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5575 Michael Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5575 Michael Street is pet friendly.
Does 5575 Michael Street offer parking?
Yes, 5575 Michael Street offers parking.
Does 5575 Michael Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5575 Michael Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5575 Michael Street have a pool?
No, 5575 Michael Street does not have a pool.
Does 5575 Michael Street have accessible units?
No, 5575 Michael Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5575 Michael Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5575 Michael Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University