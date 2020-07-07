Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5575 Michael Street Available 11/12/19 Charming 2B+Den/1BA House w/ Attached Garage & Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Charming 2B+Den/1BA available for lease in the Redwood Village neighborhood in Central San Diego. This home features 1134 SF of living space and boasts:

- Attached 1 car garage

- Room to park additional vehicle in front of garage on driveway

- Washer/dryer provided as-is

- Front entry opens to spacious living room, which brings in great natural light

- Living room also features NEW carpet flooring and built-in wall unit A/C

- Living room opens to large kitchen

- Kitchen features: stove/oven, refrigerator & dishwasher

- Kitchen also features newly installed counter top & has small eat-in area

- Spacious den located just off hallway w/ closet located outside of bedroom

- Large master bedroom features: backyard access, cozy fireplace, garage access, & exposed wooden beams

- Light & bright second bedroom features ceiling fan

- Bathroom features new laminate flooring and new bathroom vanity

- Spacious fully fenced backyard features: covered patio & fruit tree



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- NO SMOKING

- DEPOSIT: $1850

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided as-is

- A/C: Yes, wall A/C unit provided as-is

- PET RESTRICTIONS: One small pet under 25lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEdqMgvQ2Bc

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Redwood Village

- FLOORING: NEW carpet

- PARKING: Attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1951



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: WASHER/DRYER and wall A/C unit

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE5248211)