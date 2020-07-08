All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

5511 Alleghany Street

5511 Alleghany Street · No Longer Available
Location

5511 Alleghany Street, San Diego, CA 92139
Paradise Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming, single story, Craftsman style home with 3 bedroom 1 bath and oversized detached 2 car garage. - Charming, single story, Craftsman style home with 3 bedroom 1 bath and oversized detached 2 car garage. Brick fireplace in living room, wood floors in main areas, newer carpet in bedrooms. Large patio area off back of house and large fenced back yard. Laundry hook-ups in garage (gas or electric). Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher included. Ready now..no gardener and tenant pays all utilities, one small pet upon request under 30 lbs.

For a video tour of the property, please visit the link at https://vimeo.com/413246728
For a video tour of the yard and garage, please visit the link at https://vimeo.com/413253269

To schedule a virtual appointment, please visit our website at https://www.drwgroup.biz/Pages/AvailableRentals.aspx and click on "Contact Us" Thank you.

(RLNE5747950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5511 Alleghany Street have any available units?
5511 Alleghany Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5511 Alleghany Street have?
Some of 5511 Alleghany Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5511 Alleghany Street currently offering any rent specials?
5511 Alleghany Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 Alleghany Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5511 Alleghany Street is pet friendly.
Does 5511 Alleghany Street offer parking?
Yes, 5511 Alleghany Street offers parking.
Does 5511 Alleghany Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5511 Alleghany Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 Alleghany Street have a pool?
No, 5511 Alleghany Street does not have a pool.
Does 5511 Alleghany Street have accessible units?
No, 5511 Alleghany Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 Alleghany Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5511 Alleghany Street has units with dishwashers.

