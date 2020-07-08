5511 Alleghany Street

Amenities

Charming, single story, Craftsman style home with 3 bedroom 1 bath and oversized detached 2 car garage. - Charming, single story, Craftsman style home with 3 bedroom 1 bath and oversized detached 2 car garage. Brick fireplace in living room, wood floors in main areas, newer carpet in bedrooms. Large patio area off back of house and large fenced back yard. Laundry hook-ups in garage (gas or electric). Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher included. Ready now..no gardener and tenant pays all utilities, one small pet upon request under 30 lbs.



For a video tour of the property, please visit the link at https://vimeo.com/413246728

For a video tour of the yard and garage, please visit the link at https://vimeo.com/413253269



To schedule a virtual appointment, please visit our website at https://www.drwgroup.biz/Pages/AvailableRentals.aspx and click on "Contact Us" Thank you.



