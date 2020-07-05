5493 Adobe Falls Road

Amenities

Absolutely Gorgeous Condo in the San Diego area, art that you live in. This beautiful 2Bdm 2Ba condo that features a bonus room which can be used as an Office or an extra Bdm. This Condo is Very Spacious Light and Bright in the sought after Location at the DEL CERRO/ALLIED GARDENS area. Gorgeous Open Floor Plan with Fabulous Beachwood flooring.Large Bedrooms with a Double Closet in the master and Beautifully Designed Bathrooms that speak of the Elegance of this Condo.Kitchen comes with Full Stainless Steel Appliances and lots of Storage.This Condo is easily accessed on the Ground Floor and is Meticulously cared for, needs to be seen to be appreciated. Located in the best area in San Diego only mins from Hwy8, SDSU, many Stores and Restaurants. Tenant pays all utilities. This is a home that fits a Dreamer's life style. Affordable Elegance. What are you waiting for ?



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

