Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5493 Adobe Falls Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:59 AM

5493 Adobe Falls Road

5493 Adobe Falls Road · No Longer Available
Location

5493 Adobe Falls Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $250 off your first month's rent if you apply now! Valid until 06/16/2020

Absolutely Gorgeous Condo in the San Diego area, art that you live in. This beautiful 2Bdm 2Ba condo that features a bonus room which can be used as an Office or an extra Bdm. This Condo is Very Spacious Light and Bright in the sought after Location at the DEL CERRO/ALLIED GARDENS area. Gorgeous Open Floor Plan with Fabulous Beachwood flooring.Large Bedrooms with a Double Closet in the master and Beautifully Designed Bathrooms that speak of the Elegance of this Condo.Kitchen comes with Full Stainless Steel Appliances and lots of Storage.This Condo is easily accessed on the Ground Floor and is Meticulously cared for, needs to be seen to be appreciated. Located in the best area in San Diego only mins from Hwy8, SDSU, many Stores and Restaurants. Tenant pays all utilities. This is a home that fits a Dreamer's life style. Affordable Elegance. What are you waiting for ?

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5493 Adobe Falls Road have any available units?
5493 Adobe Falls Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5493 Adobe Falls Road currently offering any rent specials?
5493 Adobe Falls Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5493 Adobe Falls Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5493 Adobe Falls Road is pet friendly.
Does 5493 Adobe Falls Road offer parking?
No, 5493 Adobe Falls Road does not offer parking.
Does 5493 Adobe Falls Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5493 Adobe Falls Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5493 Adobe Falls Road have a pool?
No, 5493 Adobe Falls Road does not have a pool.
Does 5493 Adobe Falls Road have accessible units?
No, 5493 Adobe Falls Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5493 Adobe Falls Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5493 Adobe Falls Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5493 Adobe Falls Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5493 Adobe Falls Road does not have units with air conditioning.

