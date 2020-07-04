All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5442 La Jolla Blvd. #F103
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:56 PM

5442 La Jolla Blvd. #F103

5442 La Jolla Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5442 La Jolla Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
**MOVE IN SPECIAL: Pay 1st half of the deposit with first months rent & 2nd half with second months rent. Ask us about it!

(MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON)

Beautiful 2 bedroom suite/2.5 bath home within the Seahaus community available to rent. You will be living where ocean views can be enjoyed from the rooftop deck and the huge wrap-around patio. You will have the comfort and quiet of privacy with no neighbors above or below. In-unit laundry and a bright & well-equipped kitchen with lots of space to create. It has a coastal contemporary feel with lots of light. All recently upgraded.

Besides the breathtaking ocean views, the home boasts eye-catching finishes plus both bedrooms are suites both with bathrooms, one with a walk-in closet. Features you will find within the community are private storage, pool/spa, fitness center, and gated underground parking. SeaHaus has a clubhouse/meeting room for use by residents. Walkability to shopping and the restaurants, parks found in and around Bird Rock/La Jolla will delight you. This is a must-see, contact us today to schedule a showing.

Rental Facts, Rules & Requirements:
* Available now.
* 8-month lease w/ option to renew.
* No pets.
* No cosigners.
* Tenants pay water, electricity/gas, cable/internet.
* Credit check required.
* Prospective tenant(s) must earn 3 times the rent in a combined total.
* More info at sunsetspm.com

Contact via text: Nate Cornell at (619) 786-6496

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5442 La Jolla Blvd. #F103 have any available units?
5442 La Jolla Blvd. #F103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5442 La Jolla Blvd. #F103 have?
Some of 5442 La Jolla Blvd. #F103's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5442 La Jolla Blvd. #F103 currently offering any rent specials?
5442 La Jolla Blvd. #F103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5442 La Jolla Blvd. #F103 pet-friendly?
No, 5442 La Jolla Blvd. #F103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5442 La Jolla Blvd. #F103 offer parking?
Yes, 5442 La Jolla Blvd. #F103 offers parking.
Does 5442 La Jolla Blvd. #F103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5442 La Jolla Blvd. #F103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5442 La Jolla Blvd. #F103 have a pool?
Yes, 5442 La Jolla Blvd. #F103 has a pool.
Does 5442 La Jolla Blvd. #F103 have accessible units?
No, 5442 La Jolla Blvd. #F103 does not have accessible units.
Does 5442 La Jolla Blvd. #F103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5442 La Jolla Blvd. #F103 has units with dishwashers.

