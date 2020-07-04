5442 La Jolla Blvd. #F103

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access

**MOVE IN SPECIAL: Pay 1st half of the deposit with first months rent & 2nd half with second months rent. Ask us about it!



(MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON)



Beautiful 2 bedroom suite/2.5 bath home within the Seahaus community available to rent. You will be living where ocean views can be enjoyed from the rooftop deck and the huge wrap-around patio. You will have the comfort and quiet of privacy with no neighbors above or below. In-unit laundry and a bright & well-equipped kitchen with lots of space to create. It has a coastal contemporary feel with lots of light. All recently upgraded.



Besides the breathtaking ocean views, the home boasts eye-catching finishes plus both bedrooms are suites both with bathrooms, one with a walk-in closet. Features you will find within the community are private storage, pool/spa, fitness center, and gated underground parking. SeaHaus has a clubhouse/meeting room for use by residents. Walkability to shopping and the restaurants, parks found in and around Bird Rock/La Jolla will delight you. This is a must-see, contact us today to schedule a showing.



Rental Facts, Rules & Requirements:

* Available now.

* 8-month lease w/ option to renew.

* No pets.

* No cosigners.

* Tenants pay water, electricity/gas, cable/internet.

* Credit check required.

* Prospective tenant(s) must earn 3 times the rent in a combined total.

* More info at sunsetspm.com



Contact via text: Nate Cornell at (619) 786-6496