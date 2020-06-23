All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5366 Chelsea Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5366 Chelsea Ave.
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

5366 Chelsea Ave.

5366 Chelsea St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5366 Chelsea St, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5366 Chelsea Ave. have any available units?
5366 Chelsea Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5366 Chelsea Ave. have?
Some of 5366 Chelsea Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5366 Chelsea Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5366 Chelsea Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5366 Chelsea Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5366 Chelsea Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5366 Chelsea Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5366 Chelsea Ave. does offer parking.
Does 5366 Chelsea Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5366 Chelsea Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5366 Chelsea Ave. have a pool?
No, 5366 Chelsea Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5366 Chelsea Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5366 Chelsea Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5366 Chelsea Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5366 Chelsea Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University