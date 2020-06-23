Rent Calculator
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM
1 of 16
5366 Chelsea Ave.
5366 Chelsea St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5366 Chelsea St, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5366 Chelsea Ave. have any available units?
5366 Chelsea Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5366 Chelsea Ave. have?
Some of 5366 Chelsea Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5366 Chelsea Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5366 Chelsea Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5366 Chelsea Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5366 Chelsea Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5366 Chelsea Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5366 Chelsea Ave. does offer parking.
Does 5366 Chelsea Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5366 Chelsea Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5366 Chelsea Ave. have a pool?
No, 5366 Chelsea Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5366 Chelsea Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5366 Chelsea Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5366 Chelsea Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5366 Chelsea Ave. has units with dishwashers.
