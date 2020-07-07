All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM

5335 Middleton Road

5335 Middleton Road · No Longer Available
Location

5335 Middleton Road, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 4Bdm 2Ba home was just remodeled with a complete makeover from head to toe. This single story floor plan has formal living and formal dining with vaulted ceilings and custom fireplace. The wood beam ceilings accentuate the new two tone paint and wood floors throughout. The Family room has a skylight and recessed lighting and is a great place for entertaining. The kitchen is completely new with quartz counters, large breakfast bar, brand new stainless steel appliances and plenty of pantry and cabinet space. The living quarters of the home contains three large secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans and a completely turnkey bathroom with new modern cabinets, vanities and showers/tub. The huge master contains wall to wall closets, vaulted ceilings, and a master bath with ready area as well as newly tiled shower. Large backyard with patio, low care landscaping, and elevated area that has peek-a-boo ocean views. 3 car garage is a handyman's paradise and has plenty of room for storage. Minutes from shops, restaurants, downtown or the Beach. Flanked by La Jolla and Pacific Beach! Solar helps reduce your energy bills! Tenant pays all utilities, Landlord covers landscaping. Pets by approval

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,750, Available 3/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5335 Middleton Road have any available units?
5335 Middleton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5335 Middleton Road have?
Some of 5335 Middleton Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5335 Middleton Road currently offering any rent specials?
5335 Middleton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 Middleton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5335 Middleton Road is pet friendly.
Does 5335 Middleton Road offer parking?
Yes, 5335 Middleton Road offers parking.
Does 5335 Middleton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5335 Middleton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 Middleton Road have a pool?
No, 5335 Middleton Road does not have a pool.
Does 5335 Middleton Road have accessible units?
No, 5335 Middleton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 Middleton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5335 Middleton Road does not have units with dishwashers.

