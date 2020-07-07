5335 Middleton Road

Amenities

This 4Bdm 2Ba home was just remodeled with a complete makeover from head to toe. This single story floor plan has formal living and formal dining with vaulted ceilings and custom fireplace. The wood beam ceilings accentuate the new two tone paint and wood floors throughout. The Family room has a skylight and recessed lighting and is a great place for entertaining. The kitchen is completely new with quartz counters, large breakfast bar, brand new stainless steel appliances and plenty of pantry and cabinet space. The living quarters of the home contains three large secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans and a completely turnkey bathroom with new modern cabinets, vanities and showers/tub. The huge master contains wall to wall closets, vaulted ceilings, and a master bath with ready area as well as newly tiled shower. Large backyard with patio, low care landscaping, and elevated area that has peek-a-boo ocean views. 3 car garage is a handyman's paradise and has plenty of room for storage. Minutes from shops, restaurants, downtown or the Beach. Flanked by La Jolla and Pacific Beach! Solar helps reduce your energy bills! Tenant pays all utilities, Landlord covers landscaping. Pets by approval



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,750, Available 3/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

