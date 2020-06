Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

6 Bedroom 2 Bath House close to SDSU. On the Sports side of Campus. Large room w/ wood floors, vaulted ceiling and loads of natural light. Galley style kitchen. Very Large bedrooms. All Carpet and kitchen floors to be replaced with new flooring at turnover. Backyard. Includes 2x Stainless Steel New Fridge and additional secondary Fridge washer/Dryer and Microwave.