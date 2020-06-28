5310 Rex Ave #2

Amenities

Updated Condo in City Heights! - 2BR-1BA est 760 sqft updated condo

Hardwood Flooring & Tile Throughout

Kitchen has Wood Cabinets with new hardware, black refrigerator & stainless electric range & dishwasher

Large Living Room with canned lighting

Sunny breakfast nook off of the Kitchen with new modern light

Bedroom with large triple closet and ceiling fan

Updated bathroom with granite vanity, shower and soaking tub & slate tile

Gated condo complex -- walk to local eateries in City Heights, coffee houses & easy access to downtown

Minutes from Chollas Lake Park & Recreation, & Colina Golf Park

NO PETS PLEASE!

1 off street parking space

Available Now!

Stack washer/dryer in unit

Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing

CalDRE #01359752

www.MercerProperties.com



