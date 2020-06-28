All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:56 AM

5310 Rex Ave #2

5310 Rex Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5310 Rex Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Condo in City Heights! - 2BR-1BA est 760 sqft updated condo
Hardwood Flooring & Tile Throughout
Kitchen has Wood Cabinets with new hardware, black refrigerator & stainless electric range & dishwasher
Large Living Room with canned lighting
Sunny breakfast nook off of the Kitchen with new modern light
Bedroom with large triple closet and ceiling fan
Updated bathroom with granite vanity, shower and soaking tub & slate tile
Gated condo complex -- walk to local eateries in City Heights, coffee houses & easy access to downtown
Minutes from Chollas Lake Park & Recreation, & Colina Golf Park
NO PETS PLEASE!
1 off street parking space
Available Now!
Stack washer/dryer in unit
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE3876850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 Rex Ave #2 have any available units?
5310 Rex Ave #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5310 Rex Ave #2 have?
Some of 5310 Rex Ave #2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 Rex Ave #2 currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Rex Ave #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Rex Ave #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5310 Rex Ave #2 is pet friendly.
Does 5310 Rex Ave #2 offer parking?
Yes, 5310 Rex Ave #2 offers parking.
Does 5310 Rex Ave #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5310 Rex Ave #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Rex Ave #2 have a pool?
No, 5310 Rex Ave #2 does not have a pool.
Does 5310 Rex Ave #2 have accessible units?
No, 5310 Rex Ave #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Rex Ave #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5310 Rex Ave #2 has units with dishwashers.
