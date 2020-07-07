All apartments in San Diego
5310 Redding Road
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

5310 Redding Road

5310 Redding Road · No Longer Available
Location

5310 Redding Road, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
5310 Redding Road Available 08/01/20 ** WALK TO SDSU! Amazing Location & Pet Friendly! 4 bed 2 bath house w/ 2-Car Garage ** - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020 (8/1/2020) for the 2020-2021 school year.

Less than 5 minutes walk to campus on the sports side of SDSU. Short walk to ARC.

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, front patio, covered back patio, large backyard, and a two-car garage. The house has hardwood flooring throughout the hallways, living room and bedrooms (no carpet).

The house is extremely spacious with a large living room. All rooms have vaulted ceilings. Bathrooms have been renovated within the last three years.

Native plants selected for front and backyard with new vinyl fencing installed.

The large backyard has a mature orange tree, native plants, grass and a 60-foot long vegetable garden.

Two car garage separate from the house. There are a total of 4 off-street parking spaces.

FORGET PAYING SDSU PARKING FEES! Four (4) Area B parking permits (permits are paid by tenants) are available with this house. This allows you to park anywhere in the B permit area.

This home will not last long. Call 760-705-1002 or email rentals@bluehorizonmanagement.com if you would like additional information or set up a private showing of the home.

Term: One (1) year lease
Unit Size: 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom
Building Type: Home
Rent: $3,750/month
Date Available: 8/1/2020
Pets: Yes (Owner provides final approval)
Security Deposit: $4,500.00
Appliances: refrigerator, stove, washer, and dryer
Utilities covered by owner is landscaping (twice a month)
Parking: Large two-car garage, two off-street parking spots, and also street parking.

Property is proudly managed by Blue Horizon Management Company (CalDRE #01898099). www.bluehorizonmanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3930753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 Redding Road have any available units?
5310 Redding Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5310 Redding Road have?
Some of 5310 Redding Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 Redding Road currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Redding Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Redding Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5310 Redding Road is pet friendly.
Does 5310 Redding Road offer parking?
Yes, 5310 Redding Road offers parking.
Does 5310 Redding Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5310 Redding Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Redding Road have a pool?
No, 5310 Redding Road does not have a pool.
Does 5310 Redding Road have accessible units?
No, 5310 Redding Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Redding Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5310 Redding Road does not have units with dishwashers.

