in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

5310 Redding Road Available 08/01/20 ** WALK TO SDSU! Amazing Location & Pet Friendly! 4 bed 2 bath house w/ 2-Car Garage ** - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020 (8/1/2020) for the 2020-2021 school year.



Less than 5 minutes walk to campus on the sports side of SDSU. Short walk to ARC.



4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, front patio, covered back patio, large backyard, and a two-car garage. The house has hardwood flooring throughout the hallways, living room and bedrooms (no carpet).



The house is extremely spacious with a large living room. All rooms have vaulted ceilings. Bathrooms have been renovated within the last three years.



Native plants selected for front and backyard with new vinyl fencing installed.



The large backyard has a mature orange tree, native plants, grass and a 60-foot long vegetable garden.



Two car garage separate from the house. There are a total of 4 off-street parking spaces.



FORGET PAYING SDSU PARKING FEES! Four (4) Area B parking permits (permits are paid by tenants) are available with this house. This allows you to park anywhere in the B permit area.



This home will not last long.



Term: One (1) year lease

Unit Size: 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom

Building Type: Home

Rent: $3,750/month

Date Available: 8/1/2020

Pets: Yes (Owner provides final approval)

Security Deposit: $4,500.00

Appliances: refrigerator, stove, washer, and dryer

Utilities covered by owner is landscaping (twice a month)

Parking: Large two-car garage, two off-street parking spots, and also street parking.



Property is proudly managed by Blue Horizon Management Company (CalDRE #01898099).



No Pets Allowed



