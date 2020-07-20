All apartments in San Diego
5300 Beach Grass Lane
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:17 AM

5300 Beach Grass Lane

5300 Beach Grass Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5300 Beach Grass Ln, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
cats allowed
Probably the most efficient townhouse and community: energy, water, waste, air, and transportation.
Everything in this townhouse is LEED compliance. Almost all included when moving in: Just bring your furniture ´cause washer&dryer, air conditioning, refrigerator, waste disposal, hood combination microwave, LED lighting in every room, dishwasher, and vinyl mini blinds are included. 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets. Curtains for sliding door balconies. Not only that, gym, large pool, spa, and community rooms for social gathering are part of Playa del Sol at your disposal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 Beach Grass Lane have any available units?
5300 Beach Grass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5300 Beach Grass Lane have?
Some of 5300 Beach Grass Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 Beach Grass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Beach Grass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Beach Grass Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5300 Beach Grass Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5300 Beach Grass Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5300 Beach Grass Lane offers parking.
Does 5300 Beach Grass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5300 Beach Grass Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Beach Grass Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5300 Beach Grass Lane has a pool.
Does 5300 Beach Grass Lane have accessible units?
No, 5300 Beach Grass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Beach Grass Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5300 Beach Grass Lane has units with dishwashers.
