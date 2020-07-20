5300 Beach Grass Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly cats allowed

Probably the most efficient townhouse and community: energy, water, waste, air, and transportation.

Everything in this townhouse is LEED compliance. Almost all included when moving in: Just bring your furniture ´cause washer&dryer, air conditioning, refrigerator, waste disposal, hood combination microwave, LED lighting in every room, dishwasher, and vinyl mini blinds are included. 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets. Curtains for sliding door balconies. Not only that, gym, large pool, spa, and community rooms for social gathering are part of Playa del Sol at your disposal.