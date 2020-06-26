5285 College Gardens Court

Amenities
Located in the quiet, safe, highly sought after community of College View Estates, a residential community of single family homes. This corner lot, view home has been completely remodeled throughout and features AC, hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a large island with a wine fridge. The sliding glass doors open to the private backyard with a jacuzzi off the master bedroom. Enjoy walking/jogging and biking to dine or shop.