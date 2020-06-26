All apartments in San Diego
5285 College Gardens Court

5285 College Gardens Court · No Longer Available
Location

5285 College Gardens Court, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located in the quiet, safe, highly sought after community of College View Estates, a residential community of single family homes. This corner lot, view home has been completely remodeled throughout and features AC, hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a large island with a wine fridge. The sliding glass doors open to the private backyard with a jacuzzi off the master bedroom. Enjoy walking/jogging and biking to dine or shop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5285 College Gardens Court have any available units?
5285 College Gardens Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5285 College Gardens Court have?
Some of 5285 College Gardens Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5285 College Gardens Court currently offering any rent specials?
5285 College Gardens Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5285 College Gardens Court pet-friendly?
No, 5285 College Gardens Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5285 College Gardens Court offer parking?
No, 5285 College Gardens Court does not offer parking.
Does 5285 College Gardens Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5285 College Gardens Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5285 College Gardens Court have a pool?
No, 5285 College Gardens Court does not have a pool.
Does 5285 College Gardens Court have accessible units?
No, 5285 College Gardens Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5285 College Gardens Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5285 College Gardens Court has units with dishwashers.

