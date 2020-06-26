5285 College Gardens Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Located in the quiet, safe, highly sought after community of College View Estates, a residential community of single family homes. This corner lot, view home has been completely remodeled throughout and features AC, hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a large island with a wine fridge. The sliding glass doors open to the private backyard with a jacuzzi off the master bedroom. Enjoy walking/jogging and biking to dine or shop.