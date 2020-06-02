All apartments in San Diego
5252 Orange Ave Unit 2

5252 Orange Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5252 Orange Ave, San Diego, CA 92105
Colina Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
5252 Orange Ave Unit 2 Available 03/15/19 Nicely upgraded 2 bedroom in Colina Del Sol! Great location! - Here is an end unit 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with 2 assigned parking spaces. Located in a nice, gated community in a great location. Unit boasts lots of natural light and expansive greenbelt and city views. Nicely upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Brand new carpet. Situated with close access to recreation, shopping and dining. Community offers pool, spa and BBQ area. Washer and dryer in unit and water and trash are included. Available now. No pets and no smokers please.

Contact us today to schedule a viewing.

DRE #02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4764593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5252 Orange Ave Unit 2 have any available units?
5252 Orange Ave Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5252 Orange Ave Unit 2 have?
Some of 5252 Orange Ave Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5252 Orange Ave Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5252 Orange Ave Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5252 Orange Ave Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 5252 Orange Ave Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5252 Orange Ave Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 5252 Orange Ave Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 5252 Orange Ave Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5252 Orange Ave Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5252 Orange Ave Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 5252 Orange Ave Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 5252 Orange Ave Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 5252 Orange Ave Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5252 Orange Ave Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5252 Orange Ave Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
