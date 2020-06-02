Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

5252 Orange Ave Unit 2 Available 03/15/19 Nicely upgraded 2 bedroom in Colina Del Sol! Great location! - Here is an end unit 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with 2 assigned parking spaces. Located in a nice, gated community in a great location. Unit boasts lots of natural light and expansive greenbelt and city views. Nicely upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Brand new carpet. Situated with close access to recreation, shopping and dining. Community offers pool, spa and BBQ area. Washer and dryer in unit and water and trash are included. Available now. No pets and no smokers please.



Contact us today to schedule a viewing.



DRE #02035049



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4764593)