5245 Northridge Ave Available 06/01/19 Stunning 3 bed/ 2 bath in Clairemont with a pool! $3,000 - We are pleased to offer you a stunning 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single-family home in Clairemont!



This home has 3 generous bedrooms with modern polished concrete flooring throughout. The large master bedroom offers an en suite with a double vanity and a shower/ tub combo.



The open floor plan offers sight lines from the kitchen to the pool! The kitchen sports upgraded appliances and a large farm house sink. A stainless steel dishwasher is just to the right if that is more your style! As you can see in the photos, the dining room comfortably fits a large 6-person dining table.



The living room has a custom gas fireplace and recessed lighting to compliment the abundance of natural light coming in from newer dual-pane slider. The slider takes you out to the back yard of your dreams! Perfect for entertaining with a pool and large patio space.



A two-car garage is attached with washer/ dryer inside. Between the driveway and the garage, this home has 4 off-street parking spots, in addition to being located on a quite street of single family homes.



**Accepting dogs & cats with pet deposit



