San Diego, CA
5245 Northridge Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5245 Northridge Ave

5245 Northridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5245 Northridge Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5245 Northridge Ave Available 06/01/19 Stunning 3 bed/ 2 bath in Clairemont with a pool! $3,000 - We are pleased to offer you a stunning 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single-family home in Clairemont!

This home has 3 generous bedrooms with modern polished concrete flooring throughout. The large master bedroom offers an en suite with a double vanity and a shower/ tub combo.

The open floor plan offers sight lines from the kitchen to the pool! The kitchen sports upgraded appliances and a large farm house sink. A stainless steel dishwasher is just to the right if that is more your style! As you can see in the photos, the dining room comfortably fits a large 6-person dining table.

The living room has a custom gas fireplace and recessed lighting to compliment the abundance of natural light coming in from newer dual-pane slider. The slider takes you out to the back yard of your dreams! Perfect for entertaining with a pool and large patio space.

A two-car garage is attached with washer/ dryer inside. Between the driveway and the garage, this home has 4 off-street parking spots, in addition to being located on a quite street of single family homes.

**Accepting dogs & cats with pet deposit

(RLNE4741145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5245 Northridge Ave have any available units?
5245 Northridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5245 Northridge Ave have?
Some of 5245 Northridge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5245 Northridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5245 Northridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5245 Northridge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5245 Northridge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5245 Northridge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5245 Northridge Ave offers parking.
Does 5245 Northridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5245 Northridge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5245 Northridge Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5245 Northridge Ave has a pool.
Does 5245 Northridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 5245 Northridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5245 Northridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5245 Northridge Ave has units with dishwashers.
