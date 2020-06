Amenities

5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home very Close to Sport Side of SDSU. 3 Minute Walk to Aquaplex, Tennis Courts and Stadium at SDSU. BEAUTIFUL remodeled single story home situated on a large corner lot with 2 driveways. Updated kitchen With Two granite counter tops and Two sinks, Custom Cabinets with tons of useful storage & stainless steal appliances. Viking Range Stove double oven and Venthood. Two new side by side Refrigerators with filtered water and Ice. Washer & Dryer. High vaulted ceilings along w/skylights throughout. French doors open to the covered patio with a gazebo & a Lemon tree. Master bdrm has his/her cedar closets. CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING. And all 5 bedrooms have plantation shutters which block out light perfectly. The property has a 2 car garage and space for another two cars in the driveway also and additional 1 car carport and 4 parking Permits. Come and enjoy the Pink Swan house at SDSU!!!



Includes Gardening Service. ALL SBMI group SDSU Homes ARE Professionally Cleaned AND have annual pest control spray by professional exterminator before move in.



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

