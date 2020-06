Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice & spacious home walking distance to SDSU. This home features new exterior paint, real hardwood floors, NO CARPETS!! Large private rear yard & patio. 2 car attached Garage and Large Driveway. Includes 2 fridges Microwave New Gas Stove and washer & Dryer. Backyard backs up to Montezuma and has a gate for easy access and a quicker walk to school. Move in Date is 8/4/2019. Includes Gardening Service.



ALL SBMI group SDSU Homes ARE Professionally Cleaned AND have annual pest control spray by professional exterminator before move in.



$35 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Includes Tenant Portals access with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the Same amount as the monthly rental amount.



