5211 Calle Rockfish #92
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

5211 Calle Rockfish #92

5211 Calle Rockfish · No Longer Available
Location

5211 Calle Rockfish, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath new townhome - This beautiful home in a new community in south San Diego is available! This tri level townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. This corner unit along the edge of the development offers expansive views of San Diego in a light, bright, airy, open living space. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large island. The kitchen opens to a dining space and large living area, all windows have beautiful 2 in faux wood shutters, and the living quarters open to a balcony patio. Half guest bath and storage closets are included on main living floor.
The 3rd floor houses 3 nice bedrooms, with the master including a walk in closet and dual vanity full en suite bathroom. Full size stacked washer and dryer are also on the 3rd floor.
First floor includes an attached 2 car automatic garage with storage shelving.
$2500/month, $2500 deposit. Pets ok with additional deposit, no aggressive breeds.
This amazing home won't last! Pls contact Jennifer at 6197390319 for more information. Text preferred. Video tour available online. No past evictions, good credit required, and income requirement of 3x the rent, all incomes combined. Available April 16th, please do not disturb tenant.

(RLNE5686899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5211 Calle Rockfish #92 have any available units?
5211 Calle Rockfish #92 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5211 Calle Rockfish #92 have?
Some of 5211 Calle Rockfish #92's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5211 Calle Rockfish #92 currently offering any rent specials?
5211 Calle Rockfish #92 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5211 Calle Rockfish #92 pet-friendly?
No, 5211 Calle Rockfish #92 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5211 Calle Rockfish #92 offer parking?
Yes, 5211 Calle Rockfish #92 offers parking.
Does 5211 Calle Rockfish #92 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5211 Calle Rockfish #92 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5211 Calle Rockfish #92 have a pool?
Yes, 5211 Calle Rockfish #92 has a pool.
Does 5211 Calle Rockfish #92 have accessible units?
No, 5211 Calle Rockfish #92 does not have accessible units.
Does 5211 Calle Rockfish #92 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5211 Calle Rockfish #92 does not have units with dishwashers.

