5211 Calle Rockfish #92

Gorgeous bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath new townhome - This beautiful home in a new community in south San Diego is available! This tri level townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. This corner unit along the edge of the development offers expansive views of San Diego in a light, bright, airy, open living space. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large island. The kitchen opens to a dining space and large living area, all windows have beautiful 2 in faux wood shutters, and the living quarters open to a balcony patio. Half guest bath and storage closets are included on main living floor.

The 3rd floor houses 3 nice bedrooms, with the master including a walk in closet and dual vanity full en suite bathroom. Full size stacked washer and dryer are also on the 3rd floor.

First floor includes an attached 2 car automatic garage with storage shelving.

$2500/month, $2500 deposit. Pets ok with additional deposit, no aggressive breeds.

This amazing home won't last! Pls contact Jennifer at 6197390319 for more information. Text preferred. Video tour available online. No past evictions, good credit required, and income requirement of 3x the rent, all incomes combined. Available April 16th, please do not disturb tenant.



(RLNE5686899)