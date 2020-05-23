5208 Caminito Aruba

Amenities

- Desirable Tierrasanta Villa Monterey spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home. Large living room and bonus room, new oven, plantation shutters, front loading washer & dryer, master bath with a Jacuzzi Tub, neutral carpet, tile, ceiling fans in all rooms, patio for relaxing, 2 car attached garage with lots of storage, 3 complex pools, 2 tennis courts, basketball court, walking trails surrounding the complex, canyon views & mature landscape through out the complex. Peaceful & serene living.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3754135)