San Diego, CA
5208 Caminito Aruba
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5208 Caminito Aruba

5208 Caminito Aruba · No Longer Available
Location

5208 Caminito Aruba, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
garage
tennis court
- Desirable Tierrasanta Villa Monterey spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home. Large living room and bonus room, new oven, plantation shutters, front loading washer & dryer, master bath with a Jacuzzi Tub, neutral carpet, tile, ceiling fans in all rooms, patio for relaxing, 2 car attached garage with lots of storage, 3 complex pools, 2 tennis courts, basketball court, walking trails surrounding the complex, canyon views & mature landscape through out the complex. Peaceful & serene living.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3754135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5208 Caminito Aruba have any available units?
5208 Caminito Aruba doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5208 Caminito Aruba have?
Some of 5208 Caminito Aruba's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5208 Caminito Aruba currently offering any rent specials?
5208 Caminito Aruba is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 Caminito Aruba pet-friendly?
No, 5208 Caminito Aruba is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5208 Caminito Aruba offer parking?
Yes, 5208 Caminito Aruba offers parking.
Does 5208 Caminito Aruba have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5208 Caminito Aruba offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 Caminito Aruba have a pool?
Yes, 5208 Caminito Aruba has a pool.
Does 5208 Caminito Aruba have accessible units?
No, 5208 Caminito Aruba does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 Caminito Aruba have units with dishwashers?
No, 5208 Caminito Aruba does not have units with dishwashers.
