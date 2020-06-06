5205 Caminito Exquisito

Amenities

Avail 6/1 This premier south facing & updated single story overlooks the 2nd hole on the private Palacio Del Mar golf course in the heart of Carmel Valley. Stroll out your backyard and enjoy all the amazing amenities for FREE! Golf, tennis, pools, spas, gym, playgrounds, basketball are yours to enjoy w/in the coveted country club gates. The residence features a dream open kitchen with sleek quartz counters, glass back splash and an island breakfast bar. Enjoy easy living in this beautiful 1 story gem!