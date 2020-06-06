All apartments in San Diego
5205 Caminito Exquisito
5205 Caminito Exquisito

5205 Caminito Exquisito · No Longer Available
Location

5205 Caminito Exquisito, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Avail 6/1 This premier south facing & updated single story overlooks the 2nd hole on the private Palacio Del Mar golf course in the heart of Carmel Valley. Stroll out your backyard and enjoy all the amazing amenities for FREE! Golf, tennis, pools, spas, gym, playgrounds, basketball are yours to enjoy w/in the coveted country club gates. The residence features a dream open kitchen with sleek quartz counters, glass back splash and an island breakfast bar. Enjoy easy living in this beautiful 1 story gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5205 Caminito Exquisito have any available units?
5205 Caminito Exquisito doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5205 Caminito Exquisito have?
Some of 5205 Caminito Exquisito's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5205 Caminito Exquisito currently offering any rent specials?
5205 Caminito Exquisito is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5205 Caminito Exquisito pet-friendly?
No, 5205 Caminito Exquisito is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5205 Caminito Exquisito offer parking?
Yes, 5205 Caminito Exquisito offers parking.
Does 5205 Caminito Exquisito have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5205 Caminito Exquisito does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5205 Caminito Exquisito have a pool?
Yes, 5205 Caminito Exquisito has a pool.
Does 5205 Caminito Exquisito have accessible units?
No, 5205 Caminito Exquisito does not have accessible units.
Does 5205 Caminito Exquisito have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5205 Caminito Exquisito has units with dishwashers.
