All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 520 9th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
520 9th Ave
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

520 9th Ave

520 9th Avenue · (858) 336-9836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
East Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

520 9th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit TH 106 · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1577 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Sophisticated, Sunlit & Serene. Fully renovated downtown townhome with brand new & enlarged kitchen, Lauzon herringbone maple wood floors, new hardware, lighting, tile, custom walk in closet, walnut vanities in the bathrooms & motorized blinds. The 3rd BR is the perfect office/nursery. There are multiple outdoor entertaining spaces including a private back patio with french doors & a large private patio on the 2nd floor. With 2 private entrances, this is 1 of 11 private townhomes located within The Mark.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 9th Ave have any available units?
520 9th Ave has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 9th Ave have?
Some of 520 9th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
520 9th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 9th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 520 9th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 520 9th Ave offer parking?
No, 520 9th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 520 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 9th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 9th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 520 9th Ave has a pool.
Does 520 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 520 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 520 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 9th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 520 9th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity