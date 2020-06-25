All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

5172 Manzanares Way

5172 Manzanares Way · No Longer Available
Location

5172 Manzanares Way, San Diego, CA 92114
Valencia Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5172 Manzanares Way Available 06/14/19 Valencia Park Home for Rent - Recently remodeled Valencia Park home for rent. Easy access to the the I-94 and I-15. The kitchen and bathroom have been remodeled. Neutral paint throughout, window coverings and hardwood floors have been recently refinished. The large alley access fenced in backyard already has some grape vines and garden growing with a built-in BBQ pit and patio. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven and built-in-microwave. Garage has hookups for washer and dryer. Pets are OK with additional deposit and rent.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE2276373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5172 Manzanares Way have any available units?
5172 Manzanares Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5172 Manzanares Way have?
Some of 5172 Manzanares Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5172 Manzanares Way currently offering any rent specials?
5172 Manzanares Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5172 Manzanares Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5172 Manzanares Way is pet friendly.
Does 5172 Manzanares Way offer parking?
Yes, 5172 Manzanares Way offers parking.
Does 5172 Manzanares Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5172 Manzanares Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5172 Manzanares Way have a pool?
No, 5172 Manzanares Way does not have a pool.
Does 5172 Manzanares Way have accessible units?
No, 5172 Manzanares Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5172 Manzanares Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5172 Manzanares Way has units with dishwashers.
