Amenities
5172 Manzanares Way Available 06/14/19 Valencia Park Home for Rent - Recently remodeled Valencia Park home for rent. Easy access to the the I-94 and I-15. The kitchen and bathroom have been remodeled. Neutral paint throughout, window coverings and hardwood floors have been recently refinished. The large alley access fenced in backyard already has some grape vines and garden growing with a built-in BBQ pit and patio. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven and built-in-microwave. Garage has hookups for washer and dryer. Pets are OK with additional deposit and rent.
DRE 01197438
(RLNE2276373)