5161 Renaissance Ave
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:56 AM

5161 Renaissance Ave

5161 Renaissance Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5161 Renaissance Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Here is your chance to own a Fabulous Townhome in one of the Renaissance's premier complexes. Most amazingly top to bottom upgraded Townhome. Brand new wood floor Throughout, Quartz counters, Newly design bathrooms, New Fixtures, Upgraded kitchen with Quartz Island newer appliances. In award winning Highly sought-after gated La Florentine Private Complex. Complex Features lush Landscaping , Mature Trees, pool and walking distance to Trendy new Shops,Restaurants at UTC shopping center and soon Trolley line

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5161 Renaissance Ave have any available units?
5161 Renaissance Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5161 Renaissance Ave have?
Some of 5161 Renaissance Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5161 Renaissance Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5161 Renaissance Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5161 Renaissance Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5161 Renaissance Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5161 Renaissance Ave offer parking?
No, 5161 Renaissance Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5161 Renaissance Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5161 Renaissance Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5161 Renaissance Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5161 Renaissance Ave has a pool.
Does 5161 Renaissance Ave have accessible units?
No, 5161 Renaissance Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5161 Renaissance Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5161 Renaissance Ave has units with dishwashers.
