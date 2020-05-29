5161 Renaissance Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Here is your chance to own a Fabulous Townhome in one of the Renaissance's premier complexes. Most amazingly top to bottom upgraded Townhome. Brand new wood floor Throughout, Quartz counters, Newly design bathrooms, New Fixtures, Upgraded kitchen with Quartz Island newer appliances. In award winning Highly sought-after gated La Florentine Private Complex. Complex Features lush Landscaping , Mature Trees, pool and walking distance to Trendy new Shops,Restaurants at UTC shopping center and soon Trolley line