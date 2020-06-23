All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019

5153 68th Street

5153 68th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5153 68th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home, new paint, new floors, front and backyard! - Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home available and move in ready! Home offers state of the art kitchen appliances, stainless steel gas range and oven. Refrigerator and dishwasher included! Each room has its own New ceiling fan, brand New paint job all throughout the home, as well as New shower and tub enclosures, New doors thought out the home, New flooring, stylish New shutters. Very spacious, with plenty of natural sunlight and airflow. Home also comes with Central AC and Heating! Large backyard included with access though several rooms. Attached 2 car garage included. Come take a look and see what this charming home has to offer!
Pets are welcome for an additional deposit. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with no bankruptcies, and no evictions. For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact Barbara 619-569-0615

(RLNE4672587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

