5153 68th Street

Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home, new paint, new floors, front and backyard! - Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home available and move in ready! Home offers state of the art kitchen appliances, stainless steel gas range and oven. Refrigerator and dishwasher included! Each room has its own New ceiling fan, brand New paint job all throughout the home, as well as New shower and tub enclosures, New doors thought out the home, New flooring, stylish New shutters. Very spacious, with plenty of natural sunlight and airflow. Home also comes with Central AC and Heating! Large backyard included with access though several rooms. Attached 2 car garage included. Come take a look and see what this charming home has to offer!

Pets are welcome for an additional deposit. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with no bankruptcies, and no evictions. For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact Barbara 619-569-0615



