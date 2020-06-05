5145 Long Branch

Amenities

parking gym air conditioning yoga clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave oven Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill internet access yoga

This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath. fully furnished place 1/2 block to the ocean which is a sandy beach. The bedroom has a sliding skylight to achieve darkness or light(besides the window). The closet is walk -in and the tub has a shower. All you need in the kitchen as well as linens and towels are provided:beach towels too. Premier Cox T.V. LCD in living room and bedroom, high-speed internet and unlimited calling within the U.S. All this plus water and electricity are paid for. The kitchen and dining room which will accommodate guests. There is a toaster oven, blender, microwave, coffee maker toaster etc. There is an outdoor area where one can throw darts or lounge around and have a BBQ. There is also one parking place. An air conditioner for the summer and a gas wall heater. A lot of the neighbors have been here for a long time. Its close to all: groceries, Rite Aid Drug Store, Restaurants (including 4-star), a yoga studio, a gym, OB peoples natural food co-op, and the largest antique district in San Diego. Close to the pier also which is the longest pier in southern Ca. Ocean Beach has a strong community atmosphere. The images were taken while some long term tenants were in here. Try to imagine it without the little things. I will take 1 cat providing they dont scratch or chew on the furniture and a deposit is paid.



Ocean Beach has easy access to many world class attractions such as Sea World, the San Diego Zoo, the Wild Animal Park, Lego Land, Torrey Pines Golf Course, horse racing in Del Mar. World renown Balboa Park is a short drive with its many museums and restaurants, and, on the weekends, street performers. The trolley will take you 17 miles south to the friendly border, where you can walk over a foot bridge and enter a friendly country. Please note a passport is required for re-entry to the United States.