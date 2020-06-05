All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5145 Long Branch
5145 Long Branch

5145 Long Branch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5145 Long Branch Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

parking
gym
air conditioning
yoga
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath. fully furnished place 1/2 block to the ocean which is a sandy beach. The bedroom has a sliding skylight to achieve darkness or light(besides the window). The closet is walk -in and the tub has a shower. All you need in the kitchen as well as linens and towels are provided:beach towels too. Premier Cox T.V. LCD in living room and bedroom, high-speed internet and unlimited calling within the U.S. All this plus water and electricity are paid for. The kitchen and dining room which will accommodate guests. There is a toaster oven, blender, microwave, coffee maker toaster etc. There is an outdoor area where one can throw darts or lounge around and have a BBQ. There is also one parking place. An air conditioner for the summer and a gas wall heater. A lot of the neighbors have been here for a long time. Its close to all: groceries, Rite Aid Drug Store, Restaurants (including 4-star), a yoga studio, a gym, OB peoples natural food co-op, and the largest antique district in San Diego. Close to the pier also which is the longest pier in southern Ca. Ocean Beach has a strong community atmosphere. The images were taken while some long term tenants were in here. Try to imagine it without the little things. I will take 1 cat providing they dont scratch or chew on the furniture and a deposit is paid.

Ocean Beach has easy access to many world class attractions such as Sea World, the San Diego Zoo, the Wild Animal Park, Lego Land, Torrey Pines Golf Course, horse racing in Del Mar. World renown Balboa Park is a short drive with its many museums and restaurants, and, on the weekends, street performers. The trolley will take you 17 miles south to the friendly border, where you can walk over a foot bridge and enter a friendly country. Please note a passport is required for re-entry to the United States.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5145 Long Branch have any available units?
5145 Long Branch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5145 Long Branch have?
Some of 5145 Long Branch's amenities include parking, gym, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5145 Long Branch currently offering any rent specials?
5145 Long Branch isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5145 Long Branch pet-friendly?
No, 5145 Long Branch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5145 Long Branch offer parking?
Yes, 5145 Long Branch does offer parking.
Does 5145 Long Branch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5145 Long Branch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5145 Long Branch have a pool?
No, 5145 Long Branch does not have a pool.
Does 5145 Long Branch have accessible units?
No, 5145 Long Branch does not have accessible units.
Does 5145 Long Branch have units with dishwashers?
No, 5145 Long Branch does not have units with dishwashers.
