Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

5120 Soledad Rd

5120 Soledad Road · No Longer Available
Location

5120 Soledad Road, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Newly Renovated Beach Home apx 12 Miles to Mission Bay - Located across the street from Kate Sessions Park Newly Renovated 2,268 sq ft 3 bed, 2.5 bath two story home with family room that includes a wet bar & balcony, fireplace, all bedrooms downstairs, refrigerator*, dishwasher, microwave, range, washer/dryer hookups, central heat, fenced back yard and attached 2 car garage. Sorry NO Pets. 1 Year Lease.

Please call the office at (909) 478-7725 to schedule an appointment.
You can view all of our available properties @ www.eastvalleyrentals.net

Our rental Criteria:
Absolutely NO Evictions on your record or anyone to live at property
Proof of income 2.5 x the rent for condos/apartments, 3x for houses
More good credit than bad - current accounts vs collection (bankruptcy, foreclosure and medical do not count against you)
Close to 5 years positive rental history or if you have owned your home

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4720389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 Soledad Rd have any available units?
5120 Soledad Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5120 Soledad Rd have?
Some of 5120 Soledad Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 Soledad Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5120 Soledad Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 Soledad Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5120 Soledad Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5120 Soledad Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5120 Soledad Rd offers parking.
Does 5120 Soledad Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5120 Soledad Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 Soledad Rd have a pool?
No, 5120 Soledad Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5120 Soledad Rd have accessible units?
No, 5120 Soledad Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 Soledad Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5120 Soledad Rd has units with dishwashers.
