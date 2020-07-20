5120 Soledad Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Renovated Beach Home apx 12 Miles to Mission Bay - Located across the street from Kate Sessions Park Newly Renovated 2,268 sq ft 3 bed, 2.5 bath two story home with family room that includes a wet bar & balcony, fireplace, all bedrooms downstairs, refrigerator*, dishwasher, microwave, range, washer/dryer hookups, central heat, fenced back yard and attached 2 car garage. Sorry NO Pets. 1 Year Lease.



Please call the office at (909) 478-7725 to schedule an appointment.

You can view all of our available properties @ www.eastvalleyrentals.net



Our rental Criteria:

Absolutely NO Evictions on your record or anyone to live at property

Proof of income 2.5 x the rent for condos/apartments, 3x for houses

More good credit than bad - current accounts vs collection (bankruptcy, foreclosure and medical do not count against you)

Close to 5 years positive rental history or if you have owned your home



No Pets Allowed



