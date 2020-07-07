All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5103 Tipton Street

5103 Tipton Street · No Longer Available
Location

5103 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
HUGE MASTER BEDROOM! Check out the HD Walk Through Video located in the picture gallery! There is also updated room sizes provided in the property details area! just click the address for all the info you need about 5103 Tipton!
VIDEO INSIDE! Beautiful newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Walk to SDSU in minutes. Huge living room, new flooring, new paint through out, wooden cabinets with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the Kitchen. Large Master Bed w/ Bath!

Sizes:
Bed 1- 16.8 X 15.9
X 12.9
Bed2- 10.5 X 8.10
Bed3- 12.9 X 10.5
Bed4- 9.8 X 9.4
Living room- 10.10 X 20.8
Kitchen- 5.4 X 12
Dining area- 9.4 X 8.6

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5103 Tipton Street have any available units?
5103 Tipton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5103 Tipton Street have?
Some of 5103 Tipton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5103 Tipton Street currently offering any rent specials?
5103 Tipton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5103 Tipton Street pet-friendly?
No, 5103 Tipton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5103 Tipton Street offer parking?
Yes, 5103 Tipton Street offers parking.
Does 5103 Tipton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5103 Tipton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5103 Tipton Street have a pool?
No, 5103 Tipton Street does not have a pool.
Does 5103 Tipton Street have accessible units?
No, 5103 Tipton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5103 Tipton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5103 Tipton Street has units with dishwashers.

