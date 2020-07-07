5103 Tipton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

HUGE MASTER BEDROOM! Check out the HD Walk Through Video located in the picture gallery! There is also updated room sizes provided in the property details area! just click the address for all the info you need about 5103 Tipton!

VIDEO INSIDE! Beautiful newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Walk to SDSU in minutes. Huge living room, new flooring, new paint through out, wooden cabinets with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the Kitchen. Large Master Bed w/ Bath!



Sizes:

Bed 1- 16.8 X 15.9

X 12.9

Bed2- 10.5 X 8.10

Bed3- 12.9 X 10.5

Bed4- 9.8 X 9.4

Living room- 10.10 X 20.8

Kitchen- 5.4 X 12

Dining area- 9.4 X 8.6