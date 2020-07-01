All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

5083 Palm Point Court

5083 Palm Point Court · No Longer Available
Location

5083 Palm Point Court, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
5083 Palm Point Court Available 05/01/20 $3,395- 3 Bed/3.5 Bath 1422 sq/ft home for rent in Clairemont. LIVE FREE FOR MONTH OF MAY IF LEASE IS SIGNED BY 4/18 - $3,395- 3 Bed/3.5 Bath 1422 sq/ft home with solar for rent
LIVE FREE FOR THE MONTH OF MAY IF LEASE IS SIGNED BY 4/18
Beautiful condo in a quiet complex in Clairemont within walking distance to stores and shops (Starbucks, rite aid, 7-11, sprouts) and a quick drive to mission bay or the beach. Spacious 3 bed, 3.5 bath with bed and full bath on ground floor. 2 car garage, in unit laundry and spacious living area. Complex comes with a spectacular pool area and little jungle gym for the kids. This rental is sure to go quick.

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE5636602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5083 Palm Point Court have any available units?
5083 Palm Point Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5083 Palm Point Court have?
Some of 5083 Palm Point Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5083 Palm Point Court currently offering any rent specials?
5083 Palm Point Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5083 Palm Point Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5083 Palm Point Court is pet friendly.
Does 5083 Palm Point Court offer parking?
Yes, 5083 Palm Point Court offers parking.
Does 5083 Palm Point Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5083 Palm Point Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5083 Palm Point Court have a pool?
Yes, 5083 Palm Point Court has a pool.
Does 5083 Palm Point Court have accessible units?
No, 5083 Palm Point Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5083 Palm Point Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5083 Palm Point Court does not have units with dishwashers.

