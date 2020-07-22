All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5075 Narragansett Ave #212 - 212 Narragnasett.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5075 Narragansett Ave #212 - 212 Narragnasett
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

5075 Narragansett Ave #212 - 212 Narragnasett

5075 Narragansett Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5075 Narragansett Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Remodeled 2 bed/1 bath - Only a block to the beach! - Live the Ocean Beach lifestyle! 1 block to the Ocean, 3 blocks to downtown OB and the pier! Top floor corner unit with peek-a-boo ocean views from the dining room and kitchen. Nicely upgraded kitchen features light wood cabinets, granite counters & stainless appliances. In-unit front loading washer/dryer. Enjoy lush landscaped patio area w/pool & BBQ. 2 tandem parking spaces on the street side. Loads of additional storage make this beach condo a rare find. Listen to the surf, entertain at the pool, & enjoy. This is beach living as it should be!

*This unit can be rented partially furnished (for an additional rental amount), or completely empty.*

Rental amount: $2,600 per month (unfurnished price). Negotiable price if fully/partially furnished
Security Deposit: $2,600

Call/Text our office 619-607-7560 questions/info Monday-Friday or email Patti@PasasProperties.com

Apply online! http://www.pasaspropertymanagement.com/rental_listings
Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income (minimum $6,250/month)
Lease term: 1 year lease
Renters insurance required
Sorry, No cosigners, No Pets.
Water, sewer, trash, landscaping included in rent!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5183990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5075 Narragansett Ave #212 - 212 Narragnasett have any available units?
5075 Narragansett Ave #212 - 212 Narragnasett doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5075 Narragansett Ave #212 - 212 Narragnasett have?
Some of 5075 Narragansett Ave #212 - 212 Narragnasett's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5075 Narragansett Ave #212 - 212 Narragnasett currently offering any rent specials?
5075 Narragansett Ave #212 - 212 Narragnasett is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5075 Narragansett Ave #212 - 212 Narragnasett pet-friendly?
No, 5075 Narragansett Ave #212 - 212 Narragnasett is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5075 Narragansett Ave #212 - 212 Narragnasett offer parking?
Yes, 5075 Narragansett Ave #212 - 212 Narragnasett offers parking.
Does 5075 Narragansett Ave #212 - 212 Narragnasett have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5075 Narragansett Ave #212 - 212 Narragnasett offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5075 Narragansett Ave #212 - 212 Narragnasett have a pool?
Yes, 5075 Narragansett Ave #212 - 212 Narragnasett has a pool.
Does 5075 Narragansett Ave #212 - 212 Narragnasett have accessible units?
No, 5075 Narragansett Ave #212 - 212 Narragnasett does not have accessible units.
Does 5075 Narragansett Ave #212 - 212 Narragnasett have units with dishwashers?
No, 5075 Narragansett Ave #212 - 212 Narragnasett does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Elan Beachlofts
852 Chalcedony Street
San Diego, CA 92109
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Elan The Palms
4940 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University