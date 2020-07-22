5075 Narragansett Ave #212 - 212 Narragnasett

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Remodeled 2 bed/1 bath - Only a block to the beach! - Live the Ocean Beach lifestyle! 1 block to the Ocean, 3 blocks to downtown OB and the pier! Top floor corner unit with peek-a-boo ocean views from the dining room and kitchen. Nicely upgraded kitchen features light wood cabinets, granite counters & stainless appliances. In-unit front loading washer/dryer. Enjoy lush landscaped patio area w/pool & BBQ. 2 tandem parking spaces on the street side. Loads of additional storage make this beach condo a rare find. Listen to the surf, entertain at the pool, & enjoy. This is beach living as it should be!



*This unit can be rented partially furnished (for an additional rental amount), or completely empty.*



Rental amount: $2,600 per month (unfurnished price). Negotiable price if fully/partially furnished

Security Deposit: $2,600



Call/Text our office 619-607-7560 questions/info Monday-Friday or email Patti@PasasProperties.com



Apply online! http://www.pasaspropertymanagement.com/rental_listings

Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.

Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income (minimum $6,250/month)

Lease term: 1 year lease

Renters insurance required

Sorry, No cosigners, No Pets.

Water, sewer, trash, landscaping included in rent!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5183990)