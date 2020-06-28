All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

5073 Canterbury Drive

5073 Canterbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5073 Canterbury Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Kensington Home for Rent - This 3 bedroom 2.75 bath home is ideally located in Kensington. Walking distance to Adams Ave and everything Kensington has to offer. Private corner lot with enclosed front and back yard. Detached 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Selective pet(s) considered with additional deposit.

Available NOW
Please contact ccpmdavid@gmail.com to schedule an appointment to view as it is currently occupied.
619-296-6699

(RLNE4334579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

