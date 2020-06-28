5073 Canterbury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Kensington Home for Rent - This 3 bedroom 2.75 bath home is ideally located in Kensington. Walking distance to Adams Ave and everything Kensington has to offer. Private corner lot with enclosed front and back yard. Detached 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Selective pet(s) considered with additional deposit.



Available NOW

Please contact ccpmdavid@gmail.com to schedule an appointment to view as it is currently occupied.

619-296-6699



