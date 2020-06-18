All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5059 Pelusa St

5059 Pelusa Street · No Longer Available
Location

5059 Pelusa Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Lincoln Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
carpet
GREAT 3 BEDROOM HOME, RIGHT IN THE HEART OF SAN DIEGO! - This centrally located single story 3 bedroom home features tile and wood laminate flooring NO CARPET! Convenient parking and storage in attached 2 car garage. Low maintenance front yard and big backyard perfect for entertaining and BBQ's. Lovely enclosed back patio area is great for storage or for enjoying San Diego evenings. Easy commuting anywhere in the county on the 805, 15 or 94 freeways, all just a few miles away. Trash service included with the rent. Small pets considered. Come see this great home today! 619-746-6547 x105

(RLNE4703763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5059 Pelusa St have any available units?
5059 Pelusa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5059 Pelusa St have?
Some of 5059 Pelusa St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5059 Pelusa St currently offering any rent specials?
5059 Pelusa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5059 Pelusa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5059 Pelusa St is pet friendly.
Does 5059 Pelusa St offer parking?
Yes, 5059 Pelusa St offers parking.
Does 5059 Pelusa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5059 Pelusa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5059 Pelusa St have a pool?
No, 5059 Pelusa St does not have a pool.
Does 5059 Pelusa St have accessible units?
No, 5059 Pelusa St does not have accessible units.
Does 5059 Pelusa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5059 Pelusa St does not have units with dishwashers.
