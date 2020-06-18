5059 Pelusa St

Amenities

GREAT 3 BEDROOM HOME, RIGHT IN THE HEART OF SAN DIEGO! - This centrally located single story 3 bedroom home features tile and wood laminate flooring NO CARPET! Convenient parking and storage in attached 2 car garage. Low maintenance front yard and big backyard perfect for entertaining and BBQ's. Lovely enclosed back patio area is great for storage or for enjoying San Diego evenings. Easy commuting anywhere in the county on the 805, 15 or 94 freeways, all just a few miles away. Trash service included with the rent. Small pets considered. Come see this great home today! 619-746-6547 x105



(RLNE4703763)