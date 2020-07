Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Just renovated 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath; brand new kitchen and bathrooms w/2-car tandem garage. Located 1/2 block from the ocean & one block south of Newport Ave in Ocean Beach. A quiet 4 unit condo complex with high ceilings, bright rooms, fireplace. 1 bedroom and full bath is on the 1st floor and 2 more bedrooms each w/full bath on the 2nd floor. Washer/Dryer on 2nd floor.