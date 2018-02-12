All apartments in San Diego
5021 Mansfield Street

5021 Mansfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

5021 Mansfield Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This is a 2 bed, 2 bath duplex full of natural light. One room is a master bedroom. Lives and feels like a single level detached home as it only has one shared wall in the back of the house. It has newer dishwasher and refrigerator with built-in ice maker and water dispenser. Spacious patio with extra storage shed. Large mirrored closets with room for dressers, and extra closet in the hallway. Parking in driveway, with plenty of street parking, but close enough to walk to Adams avenue. Property has a lovely private patio which can be entered through the kitchen, master bedroom, and driveway through a side entrance. Also has a beautifully landscaped front yard. Includes: Stainless double door refrigerator, New Dishwasher, Newer Garbage Disposal, Ceiling Fan in Dining Area. Hookup for laundry located in laundry room on patio, with extra storage space. Gas dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5021 Mansfield Street have any available units?
5021 Mansfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5021 Mansfield Street have?
Some of 5021 Mansfield Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5021 Mansfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
5021 Mansfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5021 Mansfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 5021 Mansfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5021 Mansfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 5021 Mansfield Street offers parking.
Does 5021 Mansfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5021 Mansfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5021 Mansfield Street have a pool?
No, 5021 Mansfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 5021 Mansfield Street have accessible units?
No, 5021 Mansfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5021 Mansfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5021 Mansfield Street has units with dishwashers.

