5021 Mansfield Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This is a 2 bed, 2 bath duplex full of natural light. One room is a master bedroom. Lives and feels like a single level detached home as it only has one shared wall in the back of the house. It has newer dishwasher and refrigerator with built-in ice maker and water dispenser. Spacious patio with extra storage shed. Large mirrored closets with room for dressers, and extra closet in the hallway. Parking in driveway, with plenty of street parking, but close enough to walk to Adams avenue. Property has a lovely private patio which can be entered through the kitchen, master bedroom, and driveway through a side entrance. Also has a beautifully landscaped front yard. Includes: Stainless double door refrigerator, New Dishwasher, Newer Garbage Disposal, Ceiling Fan in Dining Area. Hookup for laundry located in laundry room on patio, with extra storage space. Gas dryer