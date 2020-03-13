4978 Lillian St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This 2 bedroom and 2 full bath home has views of Mission Bay, SeaWorld and Fiesta Island.

The house is located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to Interstate 5 and 8 freeways.

It has a spacious front yard with approximately 1500 square feet of deck which surrounds the main house and on top of detached garage.

Home is approximately 1000 square feet

Just behind the house is Tecolote Canyon, Park, Recreation Center and Nature Center.

Balboa Park, the Zoo, Gaslamp Quarter, Old Town, Cabrillo National Monument, Coronado Island, Petco Park - all are within a short 5-10 minute drive.

There are three local breweries within a mile (Ballast Point, Deft and Coronado)

Bedroom #1 has 1 Queen Bed and 1 Twin bed with a desk underneath.

Bedroom #2 has 1 Eastern King Bed and a full bath.

Home does have a laundry room with washer and dryer.

There are two televisions (One is in the Master Bedroom and the other in the Living Room) both televisions include basic cable tv.

The Garage is NOT included in the rental and the owner reserves the right to access the garage with prior notice

There is still adequate parking for approximately 5 cars on the property.