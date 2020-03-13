All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4978 Lillian St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4978 Lillian St.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

4978 Lillian St.

4978 Lillian Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Morena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4978 Lillian Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom and 2 full bath home has views of Mission Bay, SeaWorld and Fiesta Island.
The house is located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to Interstate 5 and 8 freeways.
It has a spacious front yard with approximately 1500 square feet of deck which surrounds the main house and on top of detached garage.
Home is approximately 1000 square feet
Just behind the house is Tecolote Canyon, Park, Recreation Center and Nature Center.
Balboa Park, the Zoo, Gaslamp Quarter, Old Town, Cabrillo National Monument, Coronado Island, Petco Park - all are within a short 5-10 minute drive.
There are three local breweries within a mile (Ballast Point, Deft and Coronado)
Bedroom #1 has 1 Queen Bed and 1 Twin bed with a desk underneath.
Bedroom #2 has 1 Eastern King Bed and a full bath.
Home does have a laundry room with washer and dryer.
There are two televisions (One is in the Master Bedroom and the other in the Living Room) both televisions include basic cable tv.
The Garage is NOT included in the rental and the owner reserves the right to access the garage with prior notice
There is still adequate parking for approximately 5 cars on the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4978 Lillian St. have any available units?
4978 Lillian St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4978 Lillian St. have?
Some of 4978 Lillian St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4978 Lillian St. currently offering any rent specials?
4978 Lillian St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4978 Lillian St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4978 Lillian St. is pet friendly.
Does 4978 Lillian St. offer parking?
Yes, 4978 Lillian St. does offer parking.
Does 4978 Lillian St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4978 Lillian St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4978 Lillian St. have a pool?
No, 4978 Lillian St. does not have a pool.
Does 4978 Lillian St. have accessible units?
No, 4978 Lillian St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4978 Lillian St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4978 Lillian St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University