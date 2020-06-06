4970 Auburn Dr Apt 1

Amenities
Cozy 2 bed/1 bath located in the heart of City Heights - Available now!
Extremely convenient location, close to the 15, 805, and 94 freeways. An 8-minute walk to University Ave which offers cafes, restaurants and shops. A 6-minute walk to the nearest local transit.
Walk to several super markets, City Heights Weingart Library, Rosa Parks Elementary School, Starbucks, Colina Del Sol Park, and more!
Unit Features:
- 1st floor, 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Tile and wood-looking vinyl flooring throughout
- Open floor plan
- Walk-in closet in master bedroom
- Off street parking.
Community Features:
- On-site laundry
- Smoke-free
- Gated access.
*Photos are of a similar unit, some features may vary.*
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: $1000
- No pets allowed
- Water/sewer/trash service is included.
Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4970-Auburn-Dr-Apt-5-San-Diego-CA-92105
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
