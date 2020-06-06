All apartments in San Diego
4970 Auburn Dr Apt 1

4970 Auburn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4970 Auburn Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy 2 bed/1 bath located in the heart of City Heights - Available now!

Extremely convenient location, close to the 15, 805, and 94 freeways. An 8-minute walk to University Ave which offers cafes, restaurants and shops. A 6-minute walk to the nearest local transit.

Walk to several super markets, City Heights Weingart Library, Rosa Parks Elementary School, Starbucks, Colina Del Sol Park, and more!

Unit Features:
- 1st floor, 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Tile and wood-looking vinyl flooring throughout
- Open floor plan
- Walk-in closet in master bedroom
- Off street parking.

Community Features:
- On-site laundry
- Smoke-free
- Gated access.

*Photos are of a similar unit, some features may vary.*

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: $1000
- No pets allowed
- Water/sewer/trash service is included.

Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4970-Auburn-Dr-Apt-5-San-Diego-CA-92105

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4201731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4970 Auburn Dr Apt 1 have any available units?
4970 Auburn Dr Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4970 Auburn Dr Apt 1 have?
Some of 4970 Auburn Dr Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4970 Auburn Dr Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4970 Auburn Dr Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4970 Auburn Dr Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4970 Auburn Dr Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4970 Auburn Dr Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4970 Auburn Dr Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 4970 Auburn Dr Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4970 Auburn Dr Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4970 Auburn Dr Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 4970 Auburn Dr Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4970 Auburn Dr Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 4970 Auburn Dr Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4970 Auburn Dr Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4970 Auburn Dr Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
