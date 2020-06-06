4970 Auburn Dr Apt 1

Amenities

in unit laundry parking walk in closets some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Cozy 2 bed/1 bath located in the heart of City Heights - Available now!



Extremely convenient location, close to the 15, 805, and 94 freeways. An 8-minute walk to University Ave which offers cafes, restaurants and shops. A 6-minute walk to the nearest local transit.



Walk to several super markets, City Heights Weingart Library, Rosa Parks Elementary School, Starbucks, Colina Del Sol Park, and more!



Unit Features:

- 1st floor, 2 bed/1 bath apartment

- Tile and wood-looking vinyl flooring throughout

- Open floor plan

- Walk-in closet in master bedroom

- Off street parking.



Community Features:

- On-site laundry

- Smoke-free

- Gated access.



*Photos are of a similar unit, some features may vary.*



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: $1000

- No pets allowed

- Water/sewer/trash service is included.



Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4970-Auburn-Dr-Apt-5-San-Diego-CA-92105



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4201731)