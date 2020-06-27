4947 Mt. Ashmun Dr.

Amenities

Clairemont 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath--Canyon lot - Excellent home on quiet residential street. Canyon view lot. Large kitchen with tiled counters. Adjacent informal dining area. Big living room with marble fireplace. Three standard-sized bedrooms plus a "sitting room" attached to living room. New paint and new carpet. New flooring in kitchen. Refinished bathtub.New blinds and window coverings. Patio out back with a view out to the canyon. Close to major shopping, restaurants. Excellent value.



Call Northcutt Properties, Inc.at 858-505-1300 to see.

No pets.

1-year lease.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



(RLNE5060990)