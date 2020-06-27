All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

4947 Mt. Ashmun Dr.

4947 Mount Ashmun Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4947 Mount Ashmun Drive, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Clairemont 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath--Canyon lot - Excellent home on quiet residential street. Canyon view lot. Large kitchen with tiled counters. Adjacent informal dining area. Big living room with marble fireplace. Three standard-sized bedrooms plus a "sitting room" attached to living room. New paint and new carpet. New flooring in kitchen. Refinished bathtub.New blinds and window coverings. Patio out back with a view out to the canyon. Close to major shopping, restaurants. Excellent value.

Call Northcutt Properties, Inc.at 858-505-1300 to see.
No pets.
1-year lease.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5060990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 4947 Mt. Ashmun Dr. have any available units?
4947 Mt. Ashmun Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4947 Mt. Ashmun Dr. have?
Some of 4947 Mt. Ashmun Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4947 Mt. Ashmun Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4947 Mt. Ashmun Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4947 Mt. Ashmun Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4947 Mt. Ashmun Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4947 Mt. Ashmun Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4947 Mt. Ashmun Dr. offers parking.
Does 4947 Mt. Ashmun Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4947 Mt. Ashmun Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4947 Mt. Ashmun Dr. have a pool?
No, 4947 Mt. Ashmun Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4947 Mt. Ashmun Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4947 Mt. Ashmun Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4947 Mt. Ashmun Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4947 Mt. Ashmun Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
