4944 Cass St #1209.
4944 Cass St #1209
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

4944 Cass St #1209

4944 Cass Street · No Longer Available
Location

4944 Cass Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
sauna
PENTHOUSE beach living! - Gated Pacific Beach Condominium For Rent.
Features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, split floor plan with two large living/family rooms and LOTS of closet space!

Two over-sized decks to enjoy panoramic white water views or the Seaworld fireworks!

The community offers pool, gym, laundry facilities, sauna and recreational room. Property is walking distance to Beach, restaurants, shops, Palisades Park and schools.

This is an EXTREMELY rare GEM and won't last long!!!

(RLNE5453699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4944 Cass St #1209 have any available units?
4944 Cass St #1209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4944 Cass St #1209 have?
Some of 4944 Cass St #1209's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4944 Cass St #1209 currently offering any rent specials?
4944 Cass St #1209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4944 Cass St #1209 pet-friendly?
No, 4944 Cass St #1209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4944 Cass St #1209 offer parking?
No, 4944 Cass St #1209 does not offer parking.
Does 4944 Cass St #1209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4944 Cass St #1209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4944 Cass St #1209 have a pool?
Yes, 4944 Cass St #1209 has a pool.
Does 4944 Cass St #1209 have accessible units?
No, 4944 Cass St #1209 does not have accessible units.
Does 4944 Cass St #1209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4944 Cass St #1209 does not have units with dishwashers.

