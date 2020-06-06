4944 Cass St #1209.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool sauna

PENTHOUSE beach living! - Gated Pacific Beach Condominium For Rent.

Features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, split floor plan with two large living/family rooms and LOTS of closet space!



Two over-sized decks to enjoy panoramic white water views or the Seaworld fireworks!



The community offers pool, gym, laundry facilities, sauna and recreational room. Property is walking distance to Beach, restaurants, shops, Palisades Park and schools.



This is an EXTREMELY rare GEM and won't last long!!!



