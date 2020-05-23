All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:25 AM

4941 Mt Etna

4941 Mount Etna Drive · (858) 201-4066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4941 Mount Etna Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4941 Mt Etna · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
***NEW LISTING: 4 Bed/ 2 Bath in Clairemont with Pool*** - Rare rental in the heart of Clairemont close to MT. Etna Park, Schools, and Shopping. This 4 bedroom has hardwood surfaces throughout the home. The home has many features such as drought-tolerant plants in the front yard, a backyard oasis with pool and spa (pool service included), and the home is solar equipped. Upgraded kitchen with all appliances included. Schools: Holmes Elementary, Martson Middle, and Clairemont High.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5687776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4941 Mt Etna have any available units?
4941 Mt Etna has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4941 Mt Etna have?
Some of 4941 Mt Etna's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4941 Mt Etna currently offering any rent specials?
4941 Mt Etna isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4941 Mt Etna pet-friendly?
No, 4941 Mt Etna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4941 Mt Etna offer parking?
No, 4941 Mt Etna does not offer parking.
Does 4941 Mt Etna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4941 Mt Etna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4941 Mt Etna have a pool?
Yes, 4941 Mt Etna has a pool.
Does 4941 Mt Etna have accessible units?
No, 4941 Mt Etna does not have accessible units.
Does 4941 Mt Etna have units with dishwashers?
No, 4941 Mt Etna does not have units with dishwashers.
